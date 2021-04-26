CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.30

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 1991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

