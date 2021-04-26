Citigroup Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COUR. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of Coursera stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,655. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

