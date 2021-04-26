Citigroup Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on COUR. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
Shares of Coursera stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,655. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
