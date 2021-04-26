Citigroup Downgrades The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to Neutral

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,395.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,238.36.

The Boston Beer stock traded down $52.90 on Monday, hitting $1,231.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,960. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $428.44 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,168.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,034.03.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

