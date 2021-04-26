Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $380.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.71.

Shares of KLAC opened at $333.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.49. KLA has a 52 week low of $147.54 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 16.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in KLA by 28.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in KLA by 86.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,069 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

