Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to Neutral

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $1,395.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1,325.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.36.

NYSE SAM traded down $53.40 on Monday, reaching $1,230.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,960. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $428.44 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,168.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,034.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

