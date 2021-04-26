Citizens Financial Group (CFG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG):

4/26/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/19/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Citizens Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and lagging in the remaining. The company’s revenue and efficiency initiatives, the latest being TOP 6 Program, are anticipated to deliver pre-tax benefit of $400-$425 million in 2021. Rising loan and deposit balance is likely to bolster the bottom line. Strong capital position keeps it well poised to undertake opportunitic acquisitions. Also, involvement in steady capital deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value is a tailwind. Yet, rising costs due to investments in technology and pressure on margin due to low rates remain key concerns. Also, considerable exposure to commercial loans is a headwind.”

3/2/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 241,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

