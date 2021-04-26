Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

