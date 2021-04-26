Clair Joyce St Sells 9,248 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NTRS traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $109.16. 537,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $111.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

