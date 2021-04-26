Clair Joyce St Sells 9,248 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NTRS traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $109.16. 537,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $111.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
