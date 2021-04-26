Clariant’s (CLZNY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLZNY. Societe Generale lowered Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

CLZNY stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912. Clariant has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

