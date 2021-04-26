Clarivate Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 10,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of 8,502% compared to the average daily volume of 117 call options.

NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,233. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

