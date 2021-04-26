Clash Token (SCT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Clash Token has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Clash Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clash Token has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $899.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,695.40 or 0.99975306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00040830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00131147 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000993 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001874 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Clash Token

Clash Token (SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,000 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

