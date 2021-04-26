Clean Energy Fuels’ (CLNE) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLNE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ CLNE traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $10.88. 103,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,845,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $19.79.

In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 15,675 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $203,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 641,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,082 shares of company stock valued at $414,001 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

