Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.33

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 6044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.64 million. Analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

