Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Given New $24.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,129,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 431,700 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,017,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 505,696 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 278,523 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,295,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 791,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,597,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 153,382 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

