Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from BNP Paribas

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.20 target price on the mining company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.41.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.98 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $20.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

