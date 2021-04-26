Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Hits $11.62

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and $325,791.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $11.62 or 0.00021636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00282906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.01007788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.90 or 0.00701746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,616.91 or 0.99829156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

