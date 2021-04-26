CloakCoin Price Up 233.7% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002804 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $73,244.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 233.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001169 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00019474 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,632,138 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

