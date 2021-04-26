Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CLDR opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,988 shares of company stock worth $7,395,284. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudera by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

