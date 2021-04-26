CNA Financial (CNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Shares of CNA opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNA. Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.