CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of CNA Financial worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 283.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,467,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNA opened at $47.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $47.69.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

