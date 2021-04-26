Cobinhood (COB) One Day Volume Hits $2,382.00

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Cobinhood coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cobinhood has a total market cap of $220,084.86 and $2,382.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cobinhood has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cobinhood

Cobinhood is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 coins. The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood . Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cobinhood is www.cobinhood.com . The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Cobinhood Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobinhood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

