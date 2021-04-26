Coca-Cola Amatil (CCLAY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS: CCLAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2021 – Coca-Cola Amatil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2021 – Coca-Cola Amatil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Coca-Cola Amatil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2021 – Coca-Cola Amatil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Coca-Cola Amatil limited's principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. "

CCLAY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Amatil’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

