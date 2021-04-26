Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 145,572 shares.The stock last traded at $49.80 and had previously closed at $49.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.2729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

