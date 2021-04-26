Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 13,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 47,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coda Octopus Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

