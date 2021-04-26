Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.38% of Cognex worth $55,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognex by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $85.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

