Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 65,721 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Coherent worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $43,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after purchasing an additional 88,797 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 377.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $8,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,230,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent stock opened at $269.84 on Monday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.82.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COHR. Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.