Coin Artist (COIN) Price Hits $1.78 on Top Exchanges

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $13,314.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00003350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

