CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0258 on Top Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $2,926.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

