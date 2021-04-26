Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLNC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:CLNC opened at $8.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

