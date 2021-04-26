Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CLPBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CLPBY stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $17.80.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

