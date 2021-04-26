Comcast (CMCSA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) recently:

4/22/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/9/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $59.00 to $62.00.

4/9/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $62.00.

3/26/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $59.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

