Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.39 on Monday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. United Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

