Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $211,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $54.40. 113,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,082,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

