Commerzbank’s (CRZBY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.09. 40,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. Commerzbank has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

