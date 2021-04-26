Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $17.62 on Monday. Compass has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

