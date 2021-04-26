Compass (NYSE:COMP) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Compass stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

