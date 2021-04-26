Compass (NYSE:COMP) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $17.62 on Monday. Compass has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

