COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS):
- 4/21/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “
- 4/20/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “
- 4/14/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “
- 4/13/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “
- 4/1/2021 – COMPASS Pathways is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.
CMPS stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,100. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.