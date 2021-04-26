Compound Trading 43% Higher This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. Compound has a market cap of $3.35 billion and $545.01 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $660.83 or 0.01237816 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

