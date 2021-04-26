Comstock Resources, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

NYSE CRK opened at $4.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

