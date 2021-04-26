Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce $140.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $135.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $616.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $612.40 million to $618.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $670.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMTL. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

CMTL opened at $24.87 on Monday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $647.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 21,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

