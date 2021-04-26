Connectome (CNTM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $646,384.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Connectome has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a market cap of $426,219.58 and $646,384.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00063734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.86 or 0.00744632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00093754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.87 or 0.07364906 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.