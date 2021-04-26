Conning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $44,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.5% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.6% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

