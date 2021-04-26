Conning Inc. Buys 12,488 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $372.00. 19,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.72 and its 200 day moving average is $357.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

