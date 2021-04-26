Conning Inc. Buys 14,069 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $27,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,565. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

