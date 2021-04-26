Conning Inc. Buys 229,895 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1,962.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,895 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $45,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

