Conning Inc. Buys 45,670 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 234.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,670 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.39. The company had a trading volume of 228,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,027,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $389.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average of $142.20. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

