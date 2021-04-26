Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 289,705 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.51. 58,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,166. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.09 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

