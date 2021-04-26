Conning Inc. Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Conning Inc. owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $50,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.75. 217,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,998. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

