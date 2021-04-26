Conning Inc. Has $10.74 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Conning Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 119.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,421 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $387.59. 64,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.22. The company has a market cap of $385.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $259.51 and a 1 year high of $389.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

